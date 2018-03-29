Oakville resident arrested on multiple child pornography-related charges

WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — An Oakville resident is facing multiple charges including possession of child pornography.

On March 28, detectives arrested 39-year-old Shawn Bivens on charges of possession of child pornography in the first degree, employing a minor in an obscene performance, obscenity, and voyeurism.

Police began investigating Bivens in August of 2017 when he was allegedly found sharing 27 images of child pornography through emails. These images showed girls, aged approximately two to 12 years, being sexually assaulted by adult men.

On the date of arrest, Watertown detectives searched Bivens’ home under a search warrant and seized multiple devices, including computers.

Hundreds of images of child pornography were allegedly found on Bivens’s cell phone. Detectives also discovered images that appear to be from a hidden camera placed in a private bathroom. Investigation of Bivens’s devices is ongoing.

Bivens is being held on a $250,000 bond and is set to be arraigned in Waterbury Superior Court on Thursday, March 29.