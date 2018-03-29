Olde Mistick Village: Alice in the Village

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Alice in the Village is a unique Alice in Wonderland themed tea room and gift shop.

Alice in the Village opened in June of 2016 in Olde Mystic Village, across from the Mystic Aquarium, as a Alice in Wonderland themed tea room and gift store. Their famous “Alice” falling from the ceiling and our whimsical Mad Hatter tea room became a viral sensation in 2017 with over 3.5Million views.

They regularly have different events through the year for children and adults featuring afternoon teas with different characters from the book and adult themed “murder mystery” dinners. Afternoon tea is always available by reservation every day of the week.

Be sure to visit http://www.aliceinthevillage.net