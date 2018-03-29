PD: 3 arrested in New Haven after teen robbed at gunpoint

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Three people are facing charges after one of them allegedly robbed a teen at gunpoint.

According to New Haven police, on March 20, a 15-year-old boy was robbed as he left a store on Whalley Avenue. Police say a man got out of a sedan and pointed a pistol at the teen’s chest as he robbed him. The suspect then fled the scene with a cell phone.

Police say an investigation led to the arrest of a another teen after obtaining a warrant.

Officials say the teen was in possession of an automatic handgun at the time of his arrest.

18-year-old Viasha Kelly was with the teen when he was arrested. Officials say Kelly had an outstanding warrant of her own for something unrelated and was also arrested. Police say they took a handgun from her possession as well.

According to authorities, a 15-year-old from Hamden acted violent during the arrests which led to his own arrest. He was charged with disorderly conduct.

The other two face charges of carrying a pistol without a permit in addition to the charges listed on their respective warrants.