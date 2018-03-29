PD: Man, woman arrested following search warrant in Manchester

Natalize Ortiz and Luis Rivera are facing many charges after the East Central Narcotics Task Force executed a search warrant in Manchester on Tuesday, March 27, 2018. (Photo provided by the Manchester Police Department)

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people were arrested after a regional task force executed a search warrant at a Manchester home on Tuesday.

Authorities say a search warrant was executed on Tuesday March 27 at a residence on East Middle Turnpike after members of the East Central Narcotics Task Force received information that 33-year-old Luis Rivera was allegedly selling fentanyl and crack cocaine.

Officials say the residence is very close to Manchester High School and as a result a School Resource Officers assisted with the operation.

When the authorities arrived at the home, they say they found Rivera playing video games with 26-year-old Michael Robles. They say Robles had an active warrant from East Hartford and was transported to that agency.

Police say 30-year-old Natalie Ortiz was also home at the time.

During the search, officials say they found crack cocaine, drug paraphernalia including sales, cutting agents, stamps, packaging materials, marijuana, an undisclosed amount of cash and Rivera’s vehicle.

Authorities say there was a small child who lives at the home and DCF was immediately notified.

Ortiz is facing many charges including, possession of cocaine, operating a drug factory, and risk of injury to a minor. She was released on a $25,000 non-surety bond.

Rivera is also facing many charges including, possession of drug paraphernalia within 1,500 feet of a school zone, possession with intent to sell, and risky of injury to a minor. He was issued a $200,000 surety bond.

