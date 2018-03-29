PD: New Haven man shot several times in the face

By Published: Updated:
(File)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police are investigating after they say a man was shot in the face several times on Wednesday night.

According to authorities, officers were alerted to a ShotSpotter activation at 9:47 p.m. in the 200-block of Dixwell Avenue in New Haven.

When officer arrived, officials say 42-year-old Cleo Lyons of New Haven, was located. They say he was shot multiple times in the face, but he was conscious and alert.

Authorities say Lyons told officers that he was sitting in his car in front of 266 Dixwell Avenue when he was shot.

He was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital, where police say he received treatment for non-life threatening wounds.

At this time, police do not have a description of the shooter and they are asking for the public’s help.

The New Haven Police Department is asking that anyone who witnessed this incident or may have information valuable to authorities to contact them at 203-946-6304. They say calls can be made anonymous to the TIPS line at 1-866-888-TIPS (8477) or 203-946-6296.

Police say you can also send information to authorities through text messages by texting “NHPD” plus your message to 247637 (Crimes) or send an email to ECIC@newhaven.com

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s