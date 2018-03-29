PD: New Haven man shot several times in the face

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police are investigating after they say a man was shot in the face several times on Wednesday night.

According to authorities, officers were alerted to a ShotSpotter activation at 9:47 p.m. in the 200-block of Dixwell Avenue in New Haven.

When officer arrived, officials say 42-year-old Cleo Lyons of New Haven, was located. They say he was shot multiple times in the face, but he was conscious and alert.

Authorities say Lyons told officers that he was sitting in his car in front of 266 Dixwell Avenue when he was shot.

He was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital, where police say he received treatment for non-life threatening wounds.

At this time, police do not have a description of the shooter and they are asking for the public’s help.

The New Haven Police Department is asking that anyone who witnessed this incident or may have information valuable to authorities to contact them at 203-946-6304. They say calls can be made anonymous to the TIPS line at 1-866-888-TIPS (8477) or 203-946-6296.

Police say you can also send information to authorities through text messages by texting “NHPD” plus your message to 247637 (Crimes) or send an email to ECIC@newhaven.com