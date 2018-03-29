Planet Fitness: Black Card Membership

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Planet Fitness is a Judgement Free Zone, where you can workout without feeling judged!

– Planet Fitness has a Black Card Spa dedicated to helping members relax – with hydro-massage beds, massage chairs & red light therapy.

– With the Black Card, members can also bring a friend for free each time they come to work out, and members can chose to work out at any PF across the country. Which is great for someone who travels for work – or someone on vacation who wants to keep up with their fitness goals.

Founded in 1992 in Dover, N.H., Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the United States by number of members and locations. As of September 30, 2017, Planet Fitness had approximately 10.5 million members and 1,432 stores in 49 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada and the Dominican Republic.

The Company’s mission is to enhance people’s lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 95 percent of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

You can go in to any Planet Fitness location for more information or visit http://www.planetfitness.com