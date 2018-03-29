Potholes popping up all over the state

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– It’s that time of year again when potholes are springing up. A pothole like this one can wreak havoc on your car. Gabe Scala with the Department of Public Works in Hamden said, “Cars are really low to the ground. you fall in a pothole that is 6 inches deep it can do a lot of damage.”

Drivers cringe when they hit a pothole. Shelby Cavalier added, “Get nervous it is going to mess up the bottom of my car.” Jennifer Nolan added, “I hope I didn’t just damage my car.” Hamden crews are prepping the holes, blowing out loose debris and hot patching. Scala said, “We want to get rid of them as soon as possible.” They are trying to keep up with potholes but other ones keep popping up.

Gabe Scala said it is courtesy of a rough winter. He added, “There’s potholes everywhere. Even though the town’s done a lot of road over the past couple of years you still get a lot of potholes.” It’s hard to avoid them. Cavalier said, “There’s a lot. All around pretty much.” Nolan said, “Depending on how hard you hit it it ends up causing a lot of damage and then also trying to serve away from is probably not a good idea.” Mark Nash said, “The roads are taking a tremendous beating this winter so it’s in bad shape.” After the wear and tear tire shops are busy installing new tires. Nash said, “I wanted to make it through the winter so I figured I would at least increase my odds of decreasing the damage.” Scala told NEWS8 chasing potholes is never ending. He added, “When you finish up at one end.. you gotta start at the other end again.”