Pursuit of stolen car leads to arrest in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man is facing charges following a pursuit of a stolen vehicle in Hartford on Monday.

According to police, units were informed that a stolen vehicle was in the area of New Park Avenue. Officials say the vehicle was wanted in connection to numerous crimes.

Officers were able to locate the occupied vehicle on Curtis Street. When police approached, the vehicle fled.

Authorities then found the car abandoned on Laurel Street and a K9 track led to the accused at the corner of Farmington Avenue at Sigourney Street.

Police arrested 19-year-old John Santos of Hartford who later admitted to the crime. He faces charges of larceny in the first degree and criminal trover in the second degree.

A subsequent investigation led to the discovery of three additional stolen vehicles.