Ray Allen signs copies of autobiography in Middletown

Published:

(WTNH)–Ray Allen came to Connecticut in the mid 90’s a budding college basketball recruit. He’s never left, as the state has become home.

Even after a Hall of Fame worthy NBA career.

On Thursday, Allen was in Middletown at RJ Julia Bookstore and his restaurant Grown.

He was promoting the release of his book, “From the Outside,” which is a journey through his basketball life and more.

Allen hoping to encourage people to learn from every situation. The line wrapped out the door and up the street to get an autographed copy of Allen’s book.

The 42-year-old is up for induction into Basketball’s Hall of Fame in Springfield.

He’ll find out this weekend if he makes it.

