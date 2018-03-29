Recipe for Cacao Chia Cookies

(WTNH) — If you have a sweet tooth but are trying to stay healthy, nutritionist Kira Pantschenko, founder and owner of Nouveau Nutrition makes delicious Cacao Chia Cookies that you can eat guilt-free.

Ingredients:

1 12 tablespoons Chia Seeds  
14 cup unsweetened almond milk  
2 ripe bananas  
34 cup gluten-free rolled oats  
14 cup shredded coconut  
14 cup Medjool dates   pitted
14 cup chocolate dipped cacao nibs   Trader Joes
1 tablespoon almond butter  
Pinch cinnamon  

Directions: 

Preheat the oven to 350 F and line a baking tray with parchment paper.
Combine the chia seeds and almond milk in a small bowl and allow to sit until the chia seeds form a gel.
Add rolled oats to food processor until smooth.
Pour the chia gel into a medium mixing bowl and add the mashed bananas, oats, coconut, almond butter and cinnamon. Stir to combine well. Fold in the dates and cacao nibs.
Roll about 2 tablespoons of dough into a ball and place on parchment paper, Press down to form a cookie shape with the back of a fork.
Bake in the oven for 15 – 20 minutes. Cookies are ready when the bottoms are golden brown.
Cool on a cooling rack and enjoy! Store in an airtight container.

