Recipe for Cacao Chia Cookies

(WTNH) — If you have a sweet tooth but are trying to stay healthy, nutritionist Kira Pantschenko, founder and owner of Nouveau Nutrition makes delicious Cacao Chia Cookies that you can eat guilt-free.
Ingredients:
|1 1⁄2
|tablespoons
|Chia Seeds
|1⁄4
|cup
|unsweetened almond milk
|2
|ripe bananas
|3⁄4
|cup
|gluten-free rolled oats
|1⁄4
|cup
|shredded coconut
|1⁄4
|cup
|Medjool dates pitted
|1⁄4
|cup
|chocolate dipped cacao nibs Trader Joes
|1
|tablespoon
|almond butter
|Pinch
|cinnamon
Directions: