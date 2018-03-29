Recipe for Cacao Chia Cookies

(WTNH) — If you have a sweet tooth but are trying to stay healthy, nutritionist Kira Pantschenko, founder and owner of Nouveau Nutrition makes delicious Cacao Chia Cookies that you can eat guilt-free.

Ingredients:

Preheat the oven to 350 F and line a baking tray with parchment paper.

Combine the chia seeds and almond milk in a small bowl and allow to sit until the chia seeds form a gel.

Add rolled oats to food processor until smooth.

Pour the chia gel into a medium mixing bowl and add the mashed bananas, oats, coconut, almond butter and cinnamon. Stir to combine well. Fold in the dates and cacao nibs.

Roll about 2 tablespoons of dough into a ball and place on parchment paper, Press down to form a cookie shape with the back of a fork.

Bake in the oven for 15 – 20 minutes. Cookies are ready when the bottoms are golden brown.