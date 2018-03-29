‘Roseanne’ reboot roars with 18 million-plus viewers for its debut

By Published: Updated:
FILE - In this image released by ABC, Roseanne Barr, left, and John Goodman appear in a scene from the reboot of "Roseanne," premiering on Tuesday at 8 p.m. EST. For the reboot, Roseanne will be at odds with her sister Jackie, played by Laurie Metcalf, over President Donald Trump. Barr said she thought it was important to show how the Conner family deals with the same issues many American families are facing. (Adam Rose/ABC via AP, File)

(ABC)– The “Roseanne” revival debuted to record numbers Tuesday night.

The ABC reboot drew an estimated 18.2 million viewers, a huge audience considering modern TV viewing habits. What’s more, the second episode, which aired right after the first, scored even better: 18.6 million viewers tuned in, according to Deadline.

Those numbers were more than enough to rank “Roseanne” as the biggest series debut this season, topping CBS’ “Young Sheldon,” which drew 17.2 million.

It also tops by 10 percent the audience for the final episode of the original “Roseanne,” broadcast in May 1997 at the end of the show’s original run.

PHOTO: Lecy Goranson and Laurie Metcalf star in Roseanne.Adam Rose/ABC
Lecy Goranson and Laurie Metcalf star in “Roseanne.”

The Tuesday night reboot scored on social media, too. It was Twitter’s top trending topic.

Star Roseanne Barr even thanked her fans on Twitter for making the debut a huge success. “U guys made it all worth it! thanks so very much!” she wrote.

The show was widely praised for fairly portraying a family with differing political views.

Barr was adamant that her TV persona be a President Donald Trump supporter, like she is in real life.

Laurie Metcalf, who plays Roseanne’s sister Jackie, clashes with her on political issues. The rest of the Conner family have various political beliefs, but the show is more about family than politics.

Sara Gilbert, who plays Darlene, told ABC Radio that she’s excited that the new Roseanne isn’t shy about showing views that are different from those usually seen on TV.

“Each side, we’re both guilty of being so afraid of the other side’s point of view, and not talking to each other and assuming everybody aligns 100 percent with their candidate, instead of seeing what each individual’s point of view is,” she said.

Gilbert was instrumental in the show returning: the reboot was born from a “Roseanne” sketch with John Goodman on “The Talk,” where Gilbert is a co-host. Now, producing as well as starring in the reboot, Gilbert remains modest about her role.

“Honestly, people are giving me credit for getting it together, but honestly it was like kindling waiting to be ignited,” she said. “I think everybody wanted to do it, and it just took somebody asking, ‘Hey, will you do it?’ and everybody just jumped on board.”

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s