Sean Penn criticizes #MeToo movement in new book

(CNN) — “And what’s with this ‘Me Too‘?” writes Sean Penn in his newly released book, “Bob Honey Who Just Do Stuff.”

In the epilogue of Penn’s fictional novel, the actor pens a poem in which he seems to defend Louis C.K. and Charlie Rose and compares the #MeToo movement to a “toddlers’ crusade.”

After allegations of sexual harassment from eight women were brought to light in November, Rose apologized for what he called “inappropriate behavior” and was fired by “CBS This Morning” and PBS.

Louis C.K. also apologized for sexual misconduct.

“There are no men nor women/only movements own the day/until movements morph to mayhem/and militaries chip away/whether North Korean missiles/or marching Tehran’s way/Where did all the laughs go?/Are you out there, Louis C.K.?”

The poem continues: “Once crucial conversations/kept us on our toes/was it really in our interest to trample Charlie Rose?/And what’s with this ‘Me Too’?/This infantilizing term of the day/Is this a toddlers’ [sic] crusade?/Reducing rape, slut-shaming, and suffrage to reckless child’s play?/A platform for accusation impunity?”

CNN has reached out to Penn for comment.