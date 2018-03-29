ShopRite to bring ‘Free Fruit for Kids’ program to Connecticut

(WTNH) — Kids in Connecticut can now get a free piece of fruit when they go to ShopRite grocery stores.

ShopRite is expanding its “free fruit for kids” program to more stores in Connecticut, along with a number of other states.

Under the program that first launched two years ago, kids 12 and under get a free banana, clementine or other seasonal fruit while shopping with a parent or guardian.

ShopRite says the idea is to encourage a lifetime of healthy eating.