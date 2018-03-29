State seeks developer for Seaside property

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The state has put out the call for developers interested in a private public partnership to turn the shuttered Seaside Regional Center into a lodge-style hotel.

The former tuberculosis hospital in Waterford sits on waterfront property which has been turned into a state park.

Neighbors had been concerned about the property being taken over by a private developer and have been more receptive to having it remain open to the public as a state park.

But now the state must find a developer willing to build a private hotel on public land.

The state put out a request for proposals Wednesday. It calls for at least a 50-year lease of the buildings for a hotel containing up to 100 rooms. The aging sea walls will also have to be upgraded.

Proposals from developers are due to the state July 27.