State seeks developer for Seaside property

The main building at the Seaside Sanatorium. DEEP officials are asking the public to determine whether to restore the building or tear it down (Photo: Tom Blanck)

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The state has put out the call for developers interested in a private public partnership to turn the shuttered Seaside Regional Center into a lodge-style hotel.

The former tuberculosis hospital in Waterford sits on waterfront property which has been turned into a state park.

Neighbors had been concerned about the property being taken over by a private developer and have been more receptive to having it remain open to the public as a state park.

But now the state must find a developer willing to build a private hotel on public land.

The state put out a request for proposals Wednesday. It calls for at least a 50-year lease of the buildings for a hotel containing up to 100 rooms. The aging sea walls will also have to be upgraded.

Proposals from developers are due to the state July 27.

 

