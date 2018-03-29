Stepping Stones Museum offers new sensory experience for children with special needs

(WTNH) — Stepping Stones Museum for Children is accessible for children of all abilities, and now they have created a new experience that brings families of children with special needs together. Stepping Stones Museum Educator Dina Guevara discusses a sensory experience at the museum along with the Egg-stravaganza event.

Stepping Stones Museum for Children in Norwalk is an award-winning, private, non-profit children’s museum committed to broadening and enriching the lives of children and families.

Offers onsite hands-on exhibits, educational events and workshops, school and group programs and traveling resources for schools, libraries and youth-serving organizations.

Families can save $3 on EVERY admission ticket by purchasing online anytime before 9:00 am on the day of your visit. Tickets are valid through Saturday, March 31st when you enter the code “LUCKY18” at checkout.

A free two hour experience called “My Ability” is offered monthly. It takes place during our Accessibility Afternoons and Accessibility Days that provide free admission to families of children with special needs. “My Ability” is designed to be a sensory-friendly, safe and welcoming experience for families with special needs. Participants are invited to engage in sensory activities, gross motor play, fine motor play, self-guided projects and socialization with other participants. Parents and caregivers can also socialize and share resources. Parents can also learn about other resources the museum staff has gathered. The My Ability experience is offered every third Thursday of the month and the next My Ability will be on April 19th from 3 to 5:00 pm. Check the Stepping Stones online calendar for additional dates.

The Egg-stravaganza begins at 10:00 am on March 31st with the introduction of our host, Benedict the Egg and goes until 1:00 pm. Once everyone gets the chance to meet Benedict, children will select an egg to decorate and personalize for the Egg Roll competition. The event is free with museum admission and no registration is required.

It’s a great time to become a member because Stepping Stones is offering a Member-only Egg Hunt on the 31st at 9:00 am during their members-only hour. This will be a traditional egg hunt experience just for members.

For more information, visit http://www.steppingstonesmuseum.org