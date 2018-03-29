Stretch Your Dollar: AAA can help manage student loan debt

(WTNH) — More and more college students are finding it difficult to pay for college. We are stretching your dollar with a free service you may not know is available to you.

$1.4 trillion dollars.

That’s roughly how much money Americans currently owe on student loans.

As that number only rises with interest, AAA wants to help manage that debt.

“It’s an advising service that we do at no charge for our members as a benefit,” said Donald Kerr, AAA’s Senior Student Loan Manager.

Kerr told News 8 that a few people know it, but AAA can help you plan and pay for college.

“We do have loans you can borrow available through our website,” said Kerr. “You can call us and we’ll explain all the different terms and rates for you and help you find the loan that’s right for you.”

They can also help refinance your debt after school.

For new students they can help determine how much debt you can reasonably take on.

Kerr says the general guideline is one to one.

“So, if after four years of college, you’re going to have $50,000 of student loan debt, you should graduate walking to a job that pays about $50,000 a year,” said Kerr. “At that rate, you still won’t like paying them, but they at least won’t be a problem. It won’t be a burden.”

With more and more students finding themselves strapped with unmanageable debt, it’s more important than ever to take advantage of free resources to help get a handle on it.