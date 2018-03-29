Study: Armed security guards more prevalent in schools

By Published: Updated:
FILE - In this March 14, 2018, file photo, police patrolman John Burgette, 53, a school resource officer for 18 years, bows his head as Scranton High School students stand in silence to protest gun violence for 17 minutes at the high school in Scranton, Pa. (Butch Comegys/The Times-Tribune via AP)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Students and faculty in Brookfield will notice more police at the high school Thursday. This, after a threat made on social media by a student.

This is not the first time schools are seeing more police on campus. A new study is shedding light on a nationwide push for more armed security officers.

School safety has become a major topic of conversation in the wake of the Parkland, Florida shooting. As well as another deadly shooting at a school in Maryland a little more than a week ago.

Related: Brookfield police arrest student after alleged threatening social media post

People continue to debate a solution as a new federal study says armed security officers are becoming more prevalent at schools across the country.

According to the National Center For Education Statistics, armed officers were present at least once a week in 43% of all public school during the 2015/2016 school year. Ten years ago they were in 31% of schools.

Locally, the board of education in Wallingford has reportedly decided to add four resource officers to its budget for the next school year.

In Montville, there’s a push to add security at schools as well. February’s shooting in Florida put a renewed focus on armed security guards after a video showed a sheriff’s deputy did not enter Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School as the shooting was taking place.

Some argue that armed security guards could stop a shooter and possibly save lives. While others argue it’s not a guarantee.

So what do you think?

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s