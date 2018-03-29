Study: Armed security guards more prevalent in schools

Related Coverage Brookfield police arrest student after alleged threatening social media post

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Students and faculty in Brookfield will notice more police at the high school Thursday. This, after a threat made on social media by a student.

This is not the first time schools are seeing more police on campus. A new study is shedding light on a nationwide push for more armed security officers.

School safety has become a major topic of conversation in the wake of the Parkland, Florida shooting. As well as another deadly shooting at a school in Maryland a little more than a week ago.

People continue to debate a solution as a new federal study says armed security officers are becoming more prevalent at schools across the country.

According to the National Center For Education Statistics, armed officers were present at least once a week in 43% of all public school during the 2015/2016 school year. Ten years ago they were in 31% of schools.

Locally, the board of education in Wallingford has reportedly decided to add four resource officers to its budget for the next school year.

In Montville, there’s a push to add security at schools as well. February’s shooting in Florida put a renewed focus on armed security guards after a video showed a sheriff’s deputy did not enter Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School as the shooting was taking place.

Some argue that armed security guards could stop a shooter and possibly save lives. While others argue it’s not a guarantee.

