Surprise! Some Valpak envelopes to randomly include $100 checks

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Valpak will soon be including $100 checks in some envelopes.

Starting later this month, checks will be randomly placed in specially marked envelopes every month in 2018 in all 150 Valpak markets in the United States.

The checks will be made out to “cash” and no purchase is necessary.

The St. Petersburg digital marketing company is celebrating its 50th year in business.

The company has been doing the $100 Instant Win program since 1988, but in select markets. The program has never been offered in all Valpak markets at the same time.