Teen facing charges for allegedly breaking into Polish American Club in Naugatuck

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — A teen was arrested for allegedly breaking into the Polish American Club in Naugatuck on Wednesday.

According to the Naugatuck Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Polish American Club at 199 Bridge Street to investigate a burglar alarm on Wednesday morning at 2:15 a.m.

When crews arrived, police say an officer located 18-year-old Joseph Amaral inside the fenced-in perimeter of the club.

Following an investigation, authorities say Amaral entered the club through a window and caused damage. They also say a bag with burglary tools that was concealed in the area was found.

As a result, authorities took Amaral into custody. He is being charged with burglary, possession of burglar’s tools, criminal mischief and criminal trespass.

Officials say Amaral was held on a $25,000 bond until he appeared at court on Wednesday morning.