The fight against opioids: Sen. Blumenthal adds support to Waterbury lawsuit

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Outside Waterbury City Hall on Thursday, Waterbury resident Javier Santos told News8 about the pain of watching a relative get sucked into the opioid crisis.

“It went from him being a really good student, a really good person, to just completely disastrous,” he said. “From more extensive drug use to repercussions, to becoming dope sick and things like that. It’s really just not good.”

And it hasn’t been good in Waterbury. Mayor Neil O’Leary says the opioid crisis has cost many lives in The Brass City. The mayor says Waterbury has seen 52 opioid-related deaths in 2016, 49 last year, and ten so far this year, including an opioid-related death just last night.

“This is an epidemic of unbelievable proportion,” the mayor said.

Mayor O’Leary has taken an aggressive step to try and stop opioids from claiming any more lives. He launched a lawsuit against the makers of opioids and leaders from several other Connecticut cities and towns have joined the lawsuit because this is not just a Waterbury problem.

“What we allege in our litigation is that they knowingly, fully cognizant of the addiction that’s brought on by prolonged use of these opioids, have been ignored — that big pharma has sought profits over health,” the mayor said.

A forum for city and regional leaders to discuss the problem and the lawsuit was held in Waterbury City Hall. Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal was there to lend his support to the cause.

I’m here to support these towns and cities that are demanding an end to slick promoting and marketing of these powerful painkillers that lead to addiction and abuse,” Sen. Blumenthal said.

Mayor O’Leary says Senator Blumenthal was part of his motivation to go through with the lawsuit.

“Senator Blumenthal, as Attorney General for Connecticut in 2006 was the very first attorney general to bring similar litigation against big pharma then and that resulted in $600,000,000 in settlements with 25 other states that joined that litigation.”

News8 asked Mayor O’Leary what he would consider to be a win with his lawsuit now.

“A victory would not be taking money from big pharma and closing a budget deficit,” the mayor said. “A victory for me and other Connecticut leaders would be to save lives.”

Besides the lawsuit, the city of Waterbury now has two methadone clinics open to help those who overdose try to get back on their feet. Senator Blumenthal notes Waterbury isn’t the only place in Connecticut dealing with this problem, but, he does say there’s a big problem here and he hopes he can help Waterbury leaders do whatever it takes to help turn things around.

“The opioid epidemic is a public health crisis that we need to fight with stronger laws,” Sen. Blumenthal said. “But also, holding the manufacturers of these drugs — the powerful painkillers that lead to addiction and abuse — they need to be stopped from marketing, promoting, providing incentive for over-prescription of the powerful painkillers that then lead to the opioid epidemic through addiction and abuse.”

Here are the other Connecticut cities and towns that have joined Waterbury’s lawsuit:

Bridgeport, Naugatuck, Southbury, Woodbury, Fairfield, Beacon Falls, Milford, Oxford, West Haven, North Haven, Thomaston, Torrington, Bristol, East Hartford, Southington, Newtown, Shelton and Tolland.