Thinking outside the basket this Easter

(WTNH) — While colored eggs and chocolate bunnies are classic treats to fill in that Easter Basket, lifestyle expert Alexa Orban on behalf of the Connecticut Post Mall is helping you outdo the Easter bunny this year.

The little ones in your life will be thrilled when the Easter Bunny delivers them these great gifts. You can use a to dump truck in place of a basket for a young boy. Try filling it with a teenage mutant ninja turtle toy, crayola markers, eggs that grow in front your eyes, and a few sweet treats. The best part of this gift is that your son can then play with the truck and add it to their toy room once they uncover all that’s inside the truck bed.

For your daughter, niece, or young friend, try a bug toy that they can ride! The seat on the back of the bug opens up to reveal a secret compartment where you can store additional presents. You can fill it with a stuffed animal, card game, headband, and some Easter snacks. Macy’s Backstage is also selling this Play-Doh set and accessories for only $7.99. Children will love being able to check out their presents and then take a ride on their bug! It’s a great substitution for a generic basket.

Macy’s Backstage is also catering to the needs of your older children. Moms are always talking about how much their daughters love playing with their make-up, but now they can have their own. You can purchase a cosmetic gift set featuring a variety of lip gloss, bath, and beauty products for under $10. If your child loves games, a Real Wood game set includes 6 different brain busters for children 6 and older.

Even though children have become the focus of this holiday, we can’t forget that the Easter Bunny can also deliver gifts to adults! Yankee Candle is offering great deals for your loved ones including these small jars that are only $5. A variety of fresh scents are the perfect way to make your home or office space smelling like Spring! Or, if you want to get a little fancier, you can personalize your candles with your own photo, or an Easter message! Lastly, add some fragrance to your car with $1 car fresheners or Car charming scents for just $9.99.

Things Remembered has additional gift options for everyone’s individual style. For women, they have a beautiful cross cuff bracelet covered in rhinestones, or a silver chain link bracelet with a personalized charm. They also have everyday essentials for men including great money clips, or tie clips.