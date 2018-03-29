Today’s Dish: MLB Opening Day

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Today’s Dish presented by Stone Academy. For the first time since 1968, Major League Baseball will start the season with every one of its teams scheduled to play on Opening Day.

Britton Hayes got him way closer to Africa’s wild life than he ever imagined. He shot this video with his uncle on safari in Tanzania when three cheetahs targeted their land cruiser. One jumped on the hood and another ventured inside the car. After sniffing around and chewing on the seats a bit they left. No on was harmed.

The Labrador Retriever is the most popular breed of dog for the 27th year in a row. The American Kennel Club says labs are ever-popular due to their temperament, friendly active and outgoing personalities.

German shepherds and Golden retrievers keeping their respective spots at second and third. Meanwhile, French bulldogs hitting an all time high in the rankings at fourth. Bulldogs rounds out top five.

Kelly Rippa’s husband Mark Consuelos defends her awesome bikini bod. Some of his followers just couldn’t handle it, suggesting at the age of 47, she shouldn’t be wearing a bikini.

Mark Consuelos, said “Yes she’s wearing a bikini at age 47 and will no doubt wear one for many years to come. If that offends you in some way, if it triggers you, I suggest you get over it and get used to it.” The couple has been married for 21 years.

A 6.16 carat Blue Diamond will go on sale this May for the first time in its 300 year history at an auction. The diamond is estimated to costs just over $5 million. You can see it in Singapore, Taipei, London, New York and Geneva before the auction.