TANZANIA (CNN via KRON)– – They say curiosity killed the cat perhaps, but not this particular feline.

A cheetah got up close and personal with tourists on a safari through the Serengeti.

Britton Hayes and his uncle said three cheetahs spotted their land cruiser and decided to look around a bit.

One jumped on the hood of the vehicle, and another ventured inside. After sniffing around and chewing on the seats a beat, the animal left Hayes unharmed.