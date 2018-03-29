WalletHub reports states most-affected by tax reform

(WTNH) — With tax season in full swing and a new tax code recently signed, WalletHub has released a new report on states most-affected by the tax reform.

To conduct the report, WalletHub compared all 50 states and Washington, D.C. based on the average tax change for low, middle and high-income families.

The survey found that Alaska was the state most-impacted by the tax reform, while Connecticut was among those least-affected. This was especially true for middle-income families.

