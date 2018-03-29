WalletHub reports states most-affected by tax reform

WTNH.com staff Published:

(WTNH) — With tax season in full swing and a new tax code recently signed, WalletHub has released a new report on states most-affected by the tax reform.

To conduct the report, WalletHub compared all 50 states and Washington, D.C. based on the average tax change for low, middle and high-income families.

Related Content: Study: 4th-highest real estate taxes found in Connecticut

The survey found that Alaska was the state most-impacted by the tax reform, while Connecticut was among those least-affected. This was especially true for middle-income families.

For the full report, click here.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s