Willimantic resident charged with operation of a drug factory

WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — A Willimantic resident is facing multiple drug-related charges, including sales of narcotics, according to police.

On Wednesday, March 28, Jose Figueroa was arrested on three narcotics-related arrest warrants. All warrants were for sales of cocaine.

During the arrest, authorities say they found additional narcotics. As a result, Figueroa was also charged with possession of narcotics and operation of a drug factory.

The three warrants combined with additional charges amounted to $200,000 worth of bonds.

This investigation came from complaints of illegal drug sales at a local bar. The investigation is ongoing and Willimantic detectives expect more arrests as a result.