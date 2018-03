(WTNH)–The XL Center in Hartford will keep its name for another five years. Long-time naming rights partner XL Caitlin has renewed its contract with building owner.

The 16,000-plus seat downtown arena is owned by the city of Hartford and it’s operated by Spectra.

The Hartford arena hosts UConn men’s and women’s basketball and ice hockey, as well as concerts, the AHL’s Hartford Wolf Pack, and other events throughout the year.

It was previously known as the Hartford Civic Center.