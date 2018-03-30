8 Things To Do This Weekend: Easter Bunny Fun, Christine Ohlman & Wildlife Cruise

(WTNH)– Looking for weekend fun? We have eight ideas for things to do!

Kick-off the holiday weekend by attending the colorful Easter Egg Hunt at Olde Mistick Village in Mystic. Kids will be split into four different age groups.

Also on Saturday, hop on board and meet the Easter Bunny during a scenic train ride from the Railroad Museum of New England. This trip begins at historic Thomaston Station.

Or, head to the Bunny Breakfast on the grounds of the Essex Steam Train & Riverboat. Enjoy a meal in the River Valley Junction building and hang out with the featured guest.

From trains to trolleys! Check out the Easter Bunny Fun Days at the Connecticut Trolley Museum in East Windsor where you roam the grounds or even catch a ride.

On Saturday evening, take a Seal Spotting and Birding Cruise from the Maritime Aquarium in Norwalk. Act fast – these tours are ending next weekend.

Or head to The Kate in Old Saybrook to see Love is in the Air – A Springtime Celebrations of Roots Rockin’ Romance with Christine Ohlman – the Beehive Queen.

Also on Saturday, test your skills at the 3rd Annual Corn Hole Tournament at Overshores Brewing Company in East Haven – featuring beer, food and prices for folks age 21 and over.

Looking for laughter? Comic magician Michael Carbonaro will delight crowds during two live shows at Foxwoods Resort Casino on Saturday night.

Have a great weekend!