Air France flights affected by strike over pay

By Published: Updated:
Image: Shutterstock

(AP)– French airline Air France says that 30 percent of its long-haul and medium-haul flights to and from Paris are not operating Friday due to a strike over pay.

The company also says in a statement that 20 percent of national flights are cancelled and warns of possible “disruptions and delays.”

Air France recommends that its customers check their flight before going to the airport and has offered to change their tickets for free.

The strike aims to put pressure on management to increase employee salaries by 6 percent.

It comes one day after trains, planes, schools and other public services across France were seriously disrupted as unions protested against French President Emmanuel Macron’s economic changes.

