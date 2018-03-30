Among cancers, what’s the number one killer?

(ABC News) – More die from lung cancer than any other kind.

Luckily, lung cancer death rates are declining for men around the country, but for women, that improvement is lagging behind.

Researchers from Emory University used data from the National Cancer Institute to find ‘hotspots’, areas where lung cancer mortality hasn’t improved for women.

They found two – a large area in the Appalachian region saw mortality rates rise 12% in the past two decades.

Women there now dying from lung cancer at 28% higher rates than other regions.

Another cluster is in the northern Midwest, and began in 1990 with lung cancer deaths below the national average – but death rates are up 7%.

What do these hotspot regions have in common?

High percentages of cigarette smoking among women least likely to quit, lower tobacco taxes, fewer anti-smoking public health efforts and fewer clean air laws.

The study warns that public health efforts should aim at the hot spots — that is, if they want to turn women’s lung cancer rates around.