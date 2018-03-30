At the Movies – “Ready Player One”

(WTNH)– Ready? “Ready Player One” is where it’s at this weekend at the movies. Steven Spielberg directs, based on a 2011 best-seller that tips its hat to the 80’s at every turn, which means Spielberg on occasion.

“Jurassic Park” gets some love, and “Gremlins” and “Back to the Future”, which Spielberg produced. What he hasn’t produced in a while is a bonafide hit. Unless you wanna count the post or (yawn) “Bridge Of Spies.” We want “E.T.”/”Close Encounters”/”Jaws”/’Raiders Of The Lost Ark” Spielberg.

Mark Rylance, an Oscar winner for ‘Spies’, plays the creator of something called the oasis. It’s a virtual escape from a very ugly Ohio – is that redundant? – of the future. Young Wade Watts, played by Tye Sheridan, spends all his time there, having grand theft auto-style races through a city where the Batmobile, King Kong, Buckaroo Bonzai, Chucky and even the Iron Giant turn up. Who knows, maybe even Alf, tango, cash, or the robot from “Short Circuit!”

There’s three keys hidden in the oasis and whoever finds them takes it over. And the world. But is Wade, and his sidekick Artemis, the only ones up for this Easter egg hunt? Of course not!

They’ve got a power-hungry CEO to contend with, right, not a highlander or a lost boy. A CEO. The CGI dazzles, though some are complaining that the film’s overstuffed with 80’s references.

Where’s the beef? There’s nothing wrong with that.