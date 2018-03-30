Authorities: 5th-grader used knife to threaten 2nd student

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Authorities say a Connecticut fifth-grader has been disciplined for bringing a knife to school and allegedly trying to attack another student with it.

Robert Brenker, director of personnel for Waterbury Public Schools, tells The Republican-American the student at Waterbury Public Schools “seemed to want to attack” the victim in a bathroom but other students intervened. No one was injured.

The knife was confiscated but police did not take custody of the student.

Police Chief Vernon Riddick Jr. says there was an “altercation,” but police are not yet certain if there was an actual attempted stabbing. The incident remains under investigation.

Brenker says school staff failed to follow a policy only allowing one student in the bathroom at a time.

