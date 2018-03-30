Boston officials postpone vote on street name change

Fenway Park (AP photo)

BOSTON (AP) — Boston officials have postponed a vote on whether to change Yawkey Way back to its original name, Jersey Street.

The Boston Public Improvement Commission agreed to delay the vote to April 12 after a two-hour hearing Thursday that involved speakers on both sides of the issue.

The Boston Red Sox filed a petition with the commission in February to change the name as part of a mission to “reinforce that Fenway Park is inclusive and welcoming to all.”

Yawkey Way is the street Fenway Park is on. The street name has received heavy criticism over the years for its connection to the franchise’s complicated racial past under former owner Tom Yawkey.

Yawkey died in 1976. The street was named for him in 1977.

