Breaking down the Facebook data breach scandal

(WTNH) — A partner organization of Facebook, Cambridge Analytica, violated Facebook’s terms of service in collecting user data on 50 million people and using it for voter profiling. As the Federal Trade Commission investigates Facebook, questions remain about if this is considered a data breach and what laws may have been broken.

Cyber Security experts Jay Arcata of Halloran & Sage, and Jonathan Stone, COO & CTO at Kelser Corporation break down the scandal.

Jay says we are likely to see new regulations for tech industry come out of this story and punishment for Facebook He points out that this is not just a Facebook issue or a social media issue. Other types of data, such as search and navigation info can sold online as well.

Jay is urging people to contact their congressperson or legislator ask them to work with technology companies to find sensible regulation of the digital economy.

Jonathan believes the Facebook data scandal reveals a new type of phishing attack. Instead of phony emails tricking you into giving up your password, surveys and games trick you into giving up personal data that can be used to manipulate you. He points out that unlike Equifax which had data of users by default, all Facebook data is user-supplied.

Jon is urging people to consider that their data will be shared and sold before they use a service.