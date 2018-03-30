Burglars use social media to target Guilford home

By Published:
- FILE - Guilford police cruiser (WTNH)

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Glastonbury man is behind bars after police say he burglarized and vandalized a Long Hill Road home in Guilford in December.

Residents came home to find their house was burglarized, their car was stolen, and the home was damaged so severely that it was uninhabitable.

Guilford police say there was a total loss from damage and theft of $300,000.

They arrested 33-year old Daniel Taylor, of Glastonbury, and later learned he and his girlfriend would identify potential targets through social media posts.

The pair identified families on vacation or on extended stays away from their homes. They would then use the internet to track down the addresses and do surveillance to make sure the homes were not occupied.

Guilford police warn residents not to post information about their vacations until after they return home. They also encourage them to let neighbors know when they’ll be away and to fill out a form at the police department so officers can conduct a ‘house check’ while on patrol.

Taylor is suspected of several burglaries throughout Connecticut and Massachusetts.

