Community devastated by loss of trooper Kevin Miller

TOLLAND, Conn. (WTNH)— People across the state are remembering Trooper First Class Kevin Miller. Jennifer Petegine said, “It’s very sad. It’s very sad.” Micah Welintukonis added, “This is just tragic.” Police say Miller collided yesterday afternoon into the rear end of the tractor trailer, on Interstate 84 near exits 68 and 69. The 49-year-old died from his injuries.

Michelle Bloniarz said, “It’s just hits hard because it was so close to home.” A procession carried Miller’s body from Tolland to the chief medical examiner’s office. Petegine said, “It’s respect. It was very nice tastefully done respectful especially when fire department was up on the Hartford bridge when they raised the flag up with two cranes it is respectful. They take care of each other. It’s just a sad situation.”

Original Story: Trooper killed in I-84 crash involving tractor trailer

Miller was a 19-year veteran of the force.

A memorial at state police headquarters in Tolland.
A memorial at state police headquarters in Tolland. (Photo: Noelle Gardner)

Welintukonis added, “Kevin was just a down earth person. Great neighbor. Great personal friend. And the best I think in what all of us have and certainly a state trooper.”

On Friday, state troopers at Troop C laid flowers and tributes in his memory.

His friend Welintukonis said Miller was a family man and loved spending time with his two kids. Welintukonis added, “Just a great father. Took them to sports and a very devoted father.”

He said Miller was a Marine veteran. The two made a connection right away. Welintukonis said, “We had a inside veteran joke. If he was working on the late shift when he was sleeping I would leave something Army-like In the snow and be like what are you still doing sleeping Marine and just take a picture of it and send it to him.”

Friends said Miller dedicated his life to serving the public. Welintukonis told NEWS8, “It is tough being a trooper it’s tough being in law enforcement. You know the men and women today they do so much and they are always at risk.” State police continue to investigate the crash.

