Connecticut in possible path of falling Chinese space station

WTNH.com Staff Published: Updated:

(WTNH)–Connecticut, you may want to keep an eye on the sky. A Chinese space station is expected to re-enter the Earth’s atmosphere this weekend, and our state is in its possible landing path.

Officials in Michigan have residents on high alert, as the state’s Emergency Operations Center has been activated. Michigan may be in its direct path. China lost control of the station. They believe it may come down some time between now and Tuesday.

Most of the station is expected to burn up in the atmosphere, but there is concern that parts of the 8.5 ton object could hit the ground.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s