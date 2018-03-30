Connecticut in possible path of falling Chinese space station

(WTNH)–Connecticut, you may want to keep an eye on the sky. A Chinese space station is expected to re-enter the Earth’s atmosphere this weekend, and our state is in its possible landing path.

Officials in Michigan have residents on high alert, as the state’s Emergency Operations Center has been activated. Michigan may be in its direct path. China lost control of the station. They believe it may come down some time between now and Tuesday.

Most of the station is expected to burn up in the atmosphere, but there is concern that parts of the 8.5 ton object could hit the ground.