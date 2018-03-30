Connecticut man gets life sentence in woman’s killing

Robert Graham (Photo provided by the Bloomfield Police Dept.)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man convicted of killing a 23-year-old woman has been sentenced to life in prison for what the judge called a despicable, cowardly, gruesome, unfeeling and uncaring crime.

The Hartford Courant reports that 62-year-old Robert Graham, of Hartford, was sentenced Thursday during an emotional hearing in which he swore and taunted the victim’s family while maintaining his innocence.

Graham was convicted in January of murder in the August 2015 killing of Tashauna Jackson. Jackson was last seen leaving her mother’s house with Graham. Her body was found a week later in Bloomfield. Her blood was found in Graham’s vehicle.

Tashauna Jackson

Jackson’s friends and relatives celebrated after the sentence was announced and Graham responded by swearing at the family and taunting them by saying he was going to win his appeal.

