Cops working to ID human remains found on state land

BLOOMFIELD, Conn., (WTNH) — More than 24-hours after human remains were found at a state owned wetlands site in Bloomefield, neighbors who live in the subdivision right across Woodland Ave. say they are terrified. Bloomfield police made the discovery Thursday afternoon.

“I feel scared because I don’t know if there’s somebody running around here who killed somebody and left their remains,” said Sierra Bentley.

“It’s troubling knowing it’s that close, close to a residential area,” Basil Mahoney told us.

“It’s just crazy. It’s like not realistic. It’s like what you see on TV,” according to Crystal Henry.

Residents say their fears have been compounded by the fact cops haven’t told them much about the case. In fact, investigators released very few details like the person’s sex and how they were tipped off.

Henry told News 8’s Mario Boone she watched from her window as crime scene technicians were coming and going from the site. “They were there like all day,” she said.

Bentley’s dad ordered her to stay close to home until police give the all clear. He also told her, “watch who I talk to, stay away from strangers,” Bentley explained.

Investigators hope to identify the remains through an autopsy by the medical examiner. Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Bloomfield police.