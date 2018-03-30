Cruisin’ Connecticut – The New Home of Middlebury Consignment

MIDDLEBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Ryan Kristafer visits Middlebury Consignment’s new home at: 1101 Southford Rd, Middlebury, CT 06762

Rachel Yimoyines explains the “new home” as a “one-stop-shop” for consigned furniture, a design center, and a new furniture showroom.

Don’t forget to check out their gift shop located at: 1365 Whittemore Rd, Middlebury, CT 06762. This was home to their old showroom, but is being converted into a beautiful new restaurant, dubbed: “Vyne.” It’s going to have top-class dining options, and casual selections for a night out with the family.

