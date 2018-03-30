Firefighters battle house fire in Glastonbury

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Firefighters are on scene of a working house fire in Glastonbury early Friday morning.

According to authorities, crews are on scene of a working fire at a home on Hebron Avenue.

Officials say mutual aid was requested. They say the Marlborough Volunteer Fire Department and the Hebron Fire Department are responding with tankers to the scene of the fire.

Authorities say that the home looks to be unoccupied.

There is no word on the cause of this fire or if anyone was injured.

No further details are available at this time.

This is a breaking news story. Stay tuned with News 8 for more updates.