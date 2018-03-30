Freebie Friday: Lego build, coffee, and fun Easter events

By Published: Updated:

(WTNH)– It’s the end of the workweek and around here that means freebie Friday! We are stretching your dollar with some great seasonal freebies for the holiday weekend!

But first, a reminder that April third and fourth are when you can catch the free Lego build event at Lego stores. Call ahead to see if there’s room available. Remember you can reserve space for the next month on the 15th.

And it’s another week of UConn wins, you win. If UConn women win their game Friday night, Saturday is another opportunity for free coffee when you order through the on-the-go Mobile ordering.

Now for some seasonal fun! The kids can create Easter slime at Michaels Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. Call ahead to your local store for details.

There’s a free Easter event at Bass Pro Shop both Saturday and Sunday. And an opportunity for a picture with the Easter Bunny!

It’s spring weekend at IKEA in New Haven. The Easter Bunny will be there, but there are also all kinds of fit-style workshops and home improvement tips. More details are on their website.

Saturday at noon there’s a big Easter Egg Hunt for kids of all ages at Olde Mistick Village. They kick off at noon.

And if you’re looking for more Easter Egg Hunts near you, we have a big list organized by county here.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s