Freebie Friday: Lego build, coffee, and fun Easter events

(WTNH)– It’s the end of the workweek and around here that means freebie Friday! We are stretching your dollar with some great seasonal freebies for the holiday weekend!

But first, a reminder that April third and fourth are when you can catch the free Lego build event at Lego stores. Call ahead to see if there’s room available. Remember you can reserve space for the next month on the 15th.

And it’s another week of UConn wins, you win. If UConn women win their game Friday night, Saturday is another opportunity for free coffee when you order through the on-the-go Mobile ordering.

Now for some seasonal fun! The kids can create Easter slime at Michaels Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. Call ahead to your local store for details.

There’s a free Easter event at Bass Pro Shop both Saturday and Sunday. And an opportunity for a picture with the Easter Bunny!

It’s spring weekend at IKEA in New Haven. The Easter Bunny will be there, but there are also all kinds of fit-style workshops and home improvement tips. More details are on their website.

Saturday at noon there’s a big Easter Egg Hunt for kids of all ages at Olde Mistick Village. They kick off at noon.

And if you’re looking for more Easter Egg Hunts near you, we have a big list organized by county here.