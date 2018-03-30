Garden eyebrows are blooming beauty trend for spring

(ABC News) — There’s a new eyebrow trend just in time for spring.

Garden eyebrows were created by the same YouTuber who brought us the viral Christmas tree eyebrows.

PHOTO: YouTuber Taylor R created these garden eyebrows as the latest spring beauty trend.
To create this spring look, YouTuber Taylor R painted her eyebrows green and glued real flowers to her eyebrows.

It takes a lot of time to glue on each flower, but the results are worth it.

PHOTO: Garden eyebrows are the latest spring beauty trend.
The trend has started to take off as YouTuber Farina Jo recreated the look, with her dog even getting in on the fun.

