Geno sounds off on critics, schools everyone on reason for UConn’s success

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTNH)–Whenever UConn women’s basketball has one of these perfect seasons, the critics seem to come out of the woodwork. When it happens though, Huskies head coach Geno Auiremma isn’t afraid to fight back.

“It’s because every good player coming out of high school goes to Connecticut. No other good player goes to any other school in America. That explains our success, that’s the easy answer,” said Geno Auriemma, tongue firmly in cheek.

The truth? Yes, he usually does get the best players but not all of them. And winning is hard work.

“We’ve been very fortunate for the most part to get those kids that come out of high school, and they want to be coached the way I coach, and they’re not afraid to walk into our building and look up at the walls see those names and see those banners, and go, ‘I got this,'” Auriemma said.

But people are always going to be critical of success. Auriemma understands that, but likes to punch back.

“When I see someone weigh in on our game, that would be like me weighing in on and doing a 30-minute piece on ESPN on curling, and I don’t know (expletive) on curling,” Auriemma said. “I know it looks cool on TV, but I know nothing about it. So there’s people that have never seen a women’s game, have never talked to a women’s basketball player or coach and they have an opinion at this time of the year and their opinion usually involves Connecticut. So, how are we bad for the game when we made you pay attention? Even that much.”

And Auriemma is not about to apologize for his team’s success.

“This is what we do for a living. We coach them as hard as we can, we get our kids to do stuff that is really hard to do, we get them to do it better than anyone else has ever done, ever. Those kids are entitled to the kind of success they have, and people should appreciate what they do,” he said.