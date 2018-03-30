Hartford Healthcare discusses brain tumor management

(WTNH)– Dr. Ahmad Daher, Medical Director, Neuro Oncology at Hartford Healthcare discusses brain tumors and how they manage them at Hartford Healthcare.

Brain cancer is a very complex disease that requires expedited diagnosis and specialized care. At Hartford Healthcare they have an entire team of specialists dedicated to it.

Hartford Healthcare employs a multi-disciplinary approach to each brain tumor case. Their team of surgeons, oncologists, radiologists and pathologists works very hard to strategize the best treatment plan for every patient.

Hartford Healthcare is also working in collaboration with Memorial Sloan Kettering in New York, one of the largest cancer centers in the country.

Additionally, there are clinical trials open with new and cutting edge options for cancer patients. Hartford Healthcare participates in various trials sponsored by the NIH and pharmaceutical companies, while conducting their own research to better understand and refine brain cancer management.

Lastly, the doctor explains precision medicine in cancer. The idea is to understand cancer at the micro level, all the way down to the unique DNA mutations that cause cancer. Drugs that target these cancer-causing mutations are constantly being developed and Hartford Healthcare screens patients’ tumor tissue for these mutations so cancer treatment can be more precise.

