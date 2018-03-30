In The Bender Kitchen: Registered Dietitian Heidi Harkopf helps you freshen up your menu

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Lighten up your Spring menu with yogurt. “Skinny” Greek Yogurt Chicken Salad is the perfect alternative to the traditional version.

Registered Dietitian Heidi Harkopf from the New England Dairy and Food Council shows us how to make this easy healthy recipe without missing the calories.

Ingredients:

2 cups grilled or rotisserie chicken, chopped

1/2 cup celery, chopped

1/2 cup grapes, quartered

1/2 cup baby spinach, julienned

1/4 cup sliced almonds

1/4 cup green onions, chopped

1 teaspoon fresh dill, chopped (or more, to taste)

3/4 cup Greek yogurt

2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice

1 tablespoon honey, preferably local

1 tablespoon water

Avocado slices (optional)

Directions:

Combine chicken, celery, grapes, spinach, almonds, green onions and fresh dill in a bowl. Combine Greek yogurt, lemon and honey; add to chicken mixture. Add water for more moisture. Serve plain, on sandwich bread or crackers. Add avocado slices if you would like.