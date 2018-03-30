In The Bender Kitchen: Registered Dietitian Heidi Harkopf helps you freshen up your menu

By Published:
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Lighten up your Spring menu with yogurt. “Skinny” Greek Yogurt Chicken Salad is the perfect alternative to the traditional version.
Registered Dietitian Heidi Harkopf from the New England Dairy and Food Council shows us how to make this easy healthy recipe without missing the calories.
Ingredients:
2 cups grilled or rotisserie chicken, chopped
1/2 cup celery, chopped
1/2 cup grapes, quartered
1/2 cup baby spinach, julienned
1/4 cup sliced almonds
1/4 cup green onions, chopped
1 teaspoon fresh dill, chopped (or more, to taste)
3/4 cup Greek yogurt
2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice
1 tablespoon honey, preferably local
1 tablespoon water
Avocado slices (optional)
Directions: 
  1. Combine chicken, celery, grapes, spinach, almonds, green onions and fresh dill in a bowl.
  2. Combine Greek yogurt, lemon and honey; add to chicken mixture.
  3. Add water for more moisture.
  4. Serve plain, on sandwich bread or crackers.
  5. Add avocado slices if you would like.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s