Inside American candy companies filling up Easter baskets

By Published:
Peeps factory in Bethlehem, Pa. (Photo: ABC)

(ABC News) — Easter egg hunts are part of a long tradition for many families across the country, and no Easter basket would be complete without marshmallow Peeps, jelly beans and chocolate eggs.

With Easter around the corner, “World News Tonight” visited candymakers around the country that were readying themselves for the big springtime holiday.

At Just Born Quality Confections in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, even the elevators smell of candy. For the last 65 years, the company has been making Peeps, the yellow marshmallow chicks and pink bunnies. The candymaker says it manufactures around 2 billion of the Easter basket essentials per year.

Many of the 550 staff members who work at Just Born Quality Confections have been there for decades. Some of them, like one worker named Lisa, even met her husband assembling candy.

PHOTO: The Jelly Belly jelly bean company in Fairfield, Calif.
The Jelly Belly jelly bean company in Fairfield, Calif. (Photo: ABC)

In Fairfield, California, around 100 workers at the Jelly Belly jelly bean company poured in the color and sugar as they packed up jelly beans in bags bearing the American flag for Easter baskets.

The company estimates that America will eat 5 billion jelly beans over Easter.

PHOTO: The Jelly Belly jelly bean company in Fairfield, Calif.
The Jelly Belly jelly bean company in Fairfield, Calif. (Photo: ABC)

On the East Coast, the 100 workers at Thompson Chocolate in Meriden, Connecticut, have produced 2.5 million pounds of chocolate a year over the company’s 140-year history, with their chocolate Easter eggs coming off the line.

“We are proudly made in America,” said one Thompson worker named Glenda, who was handling last-minute orders.

PHOTO: Thompsons Chocolate in Meriden, Conn.
Thompsons Chocolate in Meriden, Conn. (Photo: ABC)

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s