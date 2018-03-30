iOS 11.3 Features: Check Battery Capacity, Access Health Records & More

(WTNH) — Does your iPhone battery drain quickly? An update to iOS 11.3 for iPhone will allow you to show Battery Health for iPhone 6 or later. This new section will inform users whether their battery needs to be replaced based on a ‘Maximum Capacity’ percentage. Generally, all lithium batteries which power electronics, after prolonged use, age, exposure to hot and cold weather as well as many other factors will start to naturally drain. This feature will help users become more aware of their battery capacity.

Along with the battery monitor, the new software update also contains features like support for Advanced Mobile Location (AML) to automatically send a user’s information about their location whereabouts when making an emergency phone call and the health records section of an iPhone has been expanded to allow users to select medical records directly from their device. Locally, users in Connecticut that are a part of Yale New Haven Hospital’s database are able to access their medical information inclusive of charts, lab results, medications, conditions and more.

With the topic of data breaches and privacy being important to understand across all devices, apps and platforms, in this iOS update, Apple has made it easier to access and understand privacy information with detailed information appearing when Apple prompts for access to this type of information.

iPhone X users also receive a fun treat: four new animated Emojis – or Animojis – have been released bringing user’s expressions to life as a dragon, lion, bear or skull.

Update mobile device software regularly to receive new updates and ensure devices are protected with the latest security updates. iPhone users can tap ‘Settings’ and ‘General’ into ‘Software Update’.