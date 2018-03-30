Judge: Connecticut wrong to keep part of inmate legal award

This undated identification photo released Wednesday, March 21, 2018, by the Connecticut Department of Correction shows Rashad Williams, serving time for in prison for attempted murder. While an inmate, Williams was severely beaten by another prisoner and was awarded $300,000 in a lawsuit. He is fighting the state in federal court after officials paid him only about half of the award after subtracting the cost of his imprisonment. (Connecticut Department of Correction via AP)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A federal judge says Connecticut officials were wrong to keep more than half of a prison inmate‘s $300,000 lawsuit award to help pay the costs of his incarceration — money the state was ordered to pay him for violating his rights.

Judge Michael Shea in Hartford ruled Thursday that officials improperly used a state law on recouping imprisonment costs to reduce their penalty for violating Rashad Williams‘ rights.

Williams is serving a 30-year sentence for attempted murder and other crimes. He was beaten by another inmate at a Somers prison in 2010 and won a lawsuit against prison officials.

But Shea ruled he doesn’t have the authority to order the state to pay Williams the rest of the award and Williams must seek his money in a separate legal action.

