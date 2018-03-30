Judge: Connecticut wrong to keep part of inmate legal award

Related Coverage Beaten inmate sues state for keeping half of legal award

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A federal judge says Connecticut officials were wrong to keep more than half of a prison inmate‘s $300,000 lawsuit award to help pay the costs of his incarceration — money the state was ordered to pay him for violating his rights.

Judge Michael Shea in Hartford ruled Thursday that officials improperly used a state law on recouping imprisonment costs to reduce their penalty for violating Rashad Williams‘ rights.

Related: Beaten inmate sues state for keeping half of legal award

Williams is serving a 30-year sentence for attempted murder and other crimes. He was beaten by another inmate at a Somers prison in 2010 and won a lawsuit against prison officials.

But Shea ruled he doesn’t have the authority to order the state to pay Williams the rest of the award and Williams must seek his money in a separate legal action.