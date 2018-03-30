Lottery fever hits Connecticut as jackpot tops $521 million

(WTNH)–The sign says it all: It’s a $521 million jackpot, and it’s growing with every ticket purchase.

At the Mercury gas station in Hartford, the ticket machine was humming and buzzing and cranking all afternoon with Monica Pineda behind the counter.

“I hope someone good wins, from Connecticut you know, other states have one, but I think Connecticut needs a big winner here,” Pineda said.

And this particular gas station has served up winner after winner. This is a pretty lucky station, and that is why Larry Jenkins comes here to buy us tickets. However he is a long-haul truck driver, and buys tickets all up and down the eastern seaboard.

“Jersey, there’s a lot of talk on the radio about the half a billion, New York, the radio stations are talking about it a lot and everything, Maryland is a big hype, they just extended it over there,” he said.

And in line waiting to buy more tickets, we found Bob Labbe, who is already a winner.

What game did he win? “The Millionaires’ Club,” he said.

Is he a part of the club now?

“No, I only won 40 bucks,” he said.

It’s a big jackpot, as it stands now it is the fourth-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.