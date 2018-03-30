PD: Man charged with DUI after toddler was ejected from car in Hamden crash

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven man is facing charges after a toddler was ejected in a crash in Hamden on Wednesday.

According to the Hamden Police Department, crews responded to the intersection of Goodrich Street and Shelton Avenue for a report of a motor vehicle crash, “with a possible ejection of a toddler” at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday March 28 .

Police say one of the drivers, 32-year-old Shayne Miller of New Haven, was drunk and speeding at the time of the crash.

Authorities say he ran a red light while speeding on Goodrich Street and hit a car that was going through the green light on Shelton Avenue.

Officials say a toddler was ejected from that car and everyone in it was seriously injured. They say the passengers in the vehicle that was struck were transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital.

At this time there is no information on their conditions.

Police say Miller was charged with driving while intoxicated and other motor vehicle related charges. He is scheduled to appear in court in Meriden on April 11.

 

